ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC) versus KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Critical Survey

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition N/A N/A $2.43 million N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.29 $1.00 billion $0.99 25.85

Profitability

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition.

This table compares ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition N/A -41.94% 2.90% KONE Oyj 8.62% 39.10% 11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focuses on identifying businesses in technology and cybersecurity. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

