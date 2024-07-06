Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
