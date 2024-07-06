Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

