Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.39 and last traded at $129.39. 757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.60.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Trading Down 13.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $6.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $1.85. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

