Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.39

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.39 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 97.95 ($1.24). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 96.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,693,904 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.
In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,035 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £4,984.65 ($6,304.90). 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
