Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of SKY opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

