Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 102.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.