SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of SM Energy worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 213,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

