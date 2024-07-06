SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Critical Analysis

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $46.80 billion 2.23 -$1.58 billion ($0.73) -48.59 ATN International $762.22 million 0.42 -$14.54 million ($1.30) -16.24

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SoftBank Group pays out -12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50

ATN International has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.85%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group -4.14% -2.38% -0.61% ATN International -1.96% -1.17% -0.42%

Summary

ATN International beats SoftBank Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

