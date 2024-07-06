Sophia Randolph Sells 3,273 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $19,048.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

