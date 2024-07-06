SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.34. 2,417,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

