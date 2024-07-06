SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,066,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.64. 26,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,116. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $129.48 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.83. The company has a market cap of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

