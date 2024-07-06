SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $102.50. 12,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

