SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.66

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and traded as low as $55.00. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 14,832 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $412.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GII. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

