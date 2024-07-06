SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.96. 1,642,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,568. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

