Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 60,886 shares changing hands.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.