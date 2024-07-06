SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.