Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

