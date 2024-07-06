Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 19.89 and last traded at 19.70. 397,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 553,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.30.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 21.38.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
