Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 19.89 and last traded at 19.70. 397,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 553,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.30.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 21.38.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.