STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.05 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

