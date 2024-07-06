Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGW. Benchmark increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

