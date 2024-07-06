Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 1,175,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

