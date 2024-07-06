Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.40

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$117.40 and last traded at C$117.00, with a volume of 26395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.84. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

