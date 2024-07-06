State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $216.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

