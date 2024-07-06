State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

