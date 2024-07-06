State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $196.67 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

