State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.94 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 269.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $145.06 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

