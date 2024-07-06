State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.