State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 239,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $235.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.31. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $245.43.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

