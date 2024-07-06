State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

