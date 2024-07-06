State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

