State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

