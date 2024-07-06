State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

