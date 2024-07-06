State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $58.73 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.