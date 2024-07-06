State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 163.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

