State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,850 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,541,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,371,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,046,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.51 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

