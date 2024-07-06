State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 196 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

