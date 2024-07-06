State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,460 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NTRS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.