State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 680 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Exelixis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

