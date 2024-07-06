State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

