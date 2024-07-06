State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.7% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

