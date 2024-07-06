State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $185.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

