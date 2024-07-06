State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home Increases Dividend

Shares of KBH opened at $65.89 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

