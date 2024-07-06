Steem Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $81.82 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.56 or 0.00578562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00111464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00272013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,842,180 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

