Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 60,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 37,726 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,988 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

