Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coterra Energy Put Options (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 3,900 put options.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.23 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.