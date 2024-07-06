StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.9 %

CYD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International accounts for 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

