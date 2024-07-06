StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.