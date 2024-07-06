StockNews.com Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

