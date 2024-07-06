StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

