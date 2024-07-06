StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
